Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Fashion to Figure
Sasha Eyelet Bikini Swim Skirt
$69.95
$41.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Fashion to Figure
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Plus Abstract Tie-back Bikini Top
BUY
$34.99
$52.00
Madewell
Kingdom & State
Plus Size Olive & White Poppy Swim Bottoms
BUY
$65.99
$78.00
Unique Vintage
Kingdom & State
Plus Size Olive & White Poppy Swim Top
BUY
$90.00
Unique Vintage
Kitty and Vibe
Ruffle Bottoms
BUY
$52.00
Kitty and Vibe
More from Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure
Sasha Eyelet Bikini Swim Skirt
BUY
$41.97
$69.95
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure
Sasha Eyelet Bikini Top
BUY
$35.97
$59.95
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure
Lorena Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress
BUY
$53.97
$89.95
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure
Bailey Metallic Mesh Pants
BUY
$23.98
$79.95
Fashion to Figure
More from Swimwear
Elomi
Plus Size Pebble Cove Ruffle Underwire Bikini Top
BUY
$89.00
Bare Necessities
Ruby Love
Out Of This World Racerback Period Swimwear
BUY
$99.99
Ruby Love
Madewell
Plus Abstract Tie-back Bikini Top
BUY
$34.99
$52.00
Madewell
Simply Be
Open Shoulder Frill Detail Swimsuit
BUY
$62.70
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted