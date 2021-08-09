Sasawashi

Room shoes are an essential element in every Japanese home. This breathable version is made from pill-free Sasawashi fabric that naturally absorbs moisture and odors. Antibacterial kumazasa extract and breathable washi fabric keep these slippers feeling fresh and comfortable with or without socks year-round. NOTE ABOUT THE FIT AND USAGE - The width of these slippers may vary as the footbed closely mimics the curvature of the foot. - Do not wear these shoes outdoors. Only wear your room shoes inside. - Don't choose the tightest fit for your foot. If the room shoes are too tight, tend to wear faster by putting excess pressure on the seam, sole and every other part of the material. - Wash slippers in cold water and let air dry in sunlight (not in a dryer). HOW TO MEASURE YOUR FOOT AND PICK THE RIGHT SLIPPER - Grab two pieces of paper (A4 or letter size should work unless your feet are quite large). - Put on the type of socks you plan to wear with your new slippers (if you don't plan to wear socks, that's fine!). - Take turns standing directly on top of the paper with each foot and use a pencil to trace your feet. To ensure an accurate measurement, make sure your weight is centered directly over your foot. - Make a mark at the tip of your longest toe and the base of your heel. - Draw a line connecting both marks and measure it. The longest measurement between your two feet is your Japanese shoe size! If you have wide feet, consider sizing up. - Compare your size to the chart on the product listing. Purchase the size closest to your Japanese size but not under (the worst thing is your foot overhanging the footbed). UNISEX SIZING: Medium: ~3.75" x 10.25" - Size Footbed Length: 9 1/2" - US Women's Shoe: 7 – 8.5 - US Men's Shoe: 5.5 – 7 Large: ~4.25" x 10.75" - Size Footbed Length: 10 1/4" - US Women's Shoe: 9 – 10.5 - US Men's Shoe: 7.5 – 9 X-Large: ~4.25 x 12" - Size Footbed Length: 11 1/4" - US Women's Shoe: 11 – 13 - US Men's Shoe: 9.5 – 11.5 Verishop App image courtesy of Morihata