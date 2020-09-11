United States
Saro Lifestyle
Saro Lifestyle Classic Herringbone Throw
$100.00$39.99
At Macy's
This tasseled throw from Saro Lifestyle invites you to wrap yourself in its lightweight warmth and sensuous softness. Its stylish herringbone pattern is sure to complement almost any space in your home. Dimension: 50" W x 60" L Material: 100% Acrylic Care: Machine washable Patterned on both sides Wrap yourself in the lightweight warmth and sensuous softness of this fringed throw 100% Acrylic Machine Washable Imported