& Other Stories
Sardonyx Fire Scented Candle
£23.00
At & Other Stories
The warm and earthy mystique of Sardonyx Fire sets the senses ablaze with an exhilarating blend of guava, patchouli and Indian jasmine. Base notes of Black amber and vanilla also add to the seduction of this scent.Top:Guava, pink freesiaHeart: Rose absolute, saffron, Indian jasmineBase:Patchouli, black amber, vanilla beans.Weight: 190g / 6.7 ozBurning time: 38 hoursMade in France