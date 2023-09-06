Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint X Gracie Perfect Mary Jane Platform 85
$595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sarah Flint
Need a few alternatives?
Justine Clenquet
Pink Kim Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$420.00
SSENSE
Chinese Laundry
Pollyanne Mary Jane Pump
BUY
$79.97
$99.95
Nordstrom Rack
Larroudé
Blair Block Pump In Wine Velvet
BUY
$350.00
Larroudé
Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint X Gracie Perfect Mary Jane Platform 85
BUY
$595.00
Sarah Flint
More from Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint
Perfect Natalie Sling 50
BUY
$550.00
Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint
Perfect Nina 85
BUY
$650.00
Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint
Natalie Ballerina
BUY
$450.00
Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint
Sacchetto Ballet Flat
BUY
$450.00
Sarah Flint
More from Heels
Justine Clenquet
Pink Kim Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$420.00
SSENSE
Chinese Laundry
Pollyanne Mary Jane Pump
BUY
$79.97
$99.95
Nordstrom Rack
Larroudé
Blair Block Pump In Wine Velvet
BUY
$350.00
Larroudé
Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint X Gracie Perfect Mary Jane Platform 85
BUY
$595.00
Sarah Flint
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted