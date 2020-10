AllSaints

Sara Suede Boots

$350.00 $140.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllSaints

Not just for old western movies. The Sara Boots are crafted from smooth suede and shaped to a cowboy boot silhouette. Western stitching, a stacked cuban heel and a pointed toe complete the aesthetic. Ankle boot Elastic gusset Leather pull tab Stacked cuban heel Pointed toe