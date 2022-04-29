Sara Happ

Sara Happ The Lip Scrub

$24.00 $21.60

This product is part of thirteen lune, 90% of their brands are created by BIPOC founders who create products for people of all colors. 10% are brands that exemplify allyship to incite meaningful change beyond beauty. Combining the juiciness of a Georgia peach with the sparkle of a Bellini, this flavor bursts with a balance of both tangy and sweet. Eliminates dry, flaky skin, immediately leaving lips soft and supple. Size: .5 oz Concerns: Dryness Ingredients: Natural Formulation: Balm Skin Type: Normal Country of Origin: Made in US Ingredients: Sucrose, Petrolatum, Flavor (aroma), Simmondsia Chinensis (jojoba) Seed oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract, Tocopherol, Yellow 5 (CI19140), Yellow 6 (CI 15985), Red 33 (CI 17200). Please be aware ingredients are subject to change periodically. It is recommended you check the product packaging prior to use for a complete ingredient list.