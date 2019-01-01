Sappho

Sappho Vegan Mascara

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Naturisimo

What it is Sappho Vegan Mascara is formulated with the highest quality natural and organic ingredients. Preserved with two natural ECOCERT™ preservatives, it is long lasting and does not transfer or smudge. The formula coats each individual lash to create volume and length utilising a state-of-the-art brush designed to disperse mascara but keep lashes separate. Benefits - Deeply pigmented with great staying power - Perfect for on-set or in your purse - Gentle formula that can be removed with water - Minimum usage provides maximum coverage and results - 70%+ Certified Organic Content How to Use Brush Sappho Vegan Mascara along lashes for instant length and volume. Build applications for a more intense, dramatic look.