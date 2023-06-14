Awed Inspired

Sappho Necklace

$210.00 $168.00

The Story: sappho While only 650 lines of Sappho’s seminal lyrical poetry have survived history, the Archaic Greek poet continues to captivate contemporary queer artists with her unabashed romantic lyricism. The very word “lesbian” was derived from her home island of Lesbos, and the term “sapphic” has been adopted to describe sexual love between women. We’ve incorporated her iconic line “someone, I tell you, in another time, will remember us” into her Goddess pendant as an ode to queer lovers everywhere. Your Theme Song Pussy is God by King Princess