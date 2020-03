Alex and Ani

Sapphire Birthstone Charm Bangle

The inner clarity of people born in September is a unique gift. This Swarovski® Color Code Expandable Wire Bangle, in Shiny Gold Finish, is adorned with Sapphire-colored Swarovski® Crystals, and represents that lucidity. Blue is a color of wisdom. It’s known to promote clarity, especially in one’s mind. Look within and be guided to what is meant for you. Nothing will stop your destiny.