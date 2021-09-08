Cox & Cox

Santos Outdoor Rustic Hand Woven Chaise Sofa Set

£2250.00 £1574.99

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Elegantly toned and luxuriously comfortable, our Santos Chaise Sofa Set is wonderfully versatile and can be configured in whichever way best suits your space, making it a must-have for those long, laid back summer afternoons. Each piece consists of a sturdy aluminium frame around which faux rattan has been woven to soften and add a little natural charm to the aesthetic. The sofa sections are all finished with plump foam cushions in durable fabric covers and, for a chic touch, the table is topped with glass and offers plenty of space for drinks, snacks, books and even games.