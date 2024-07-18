Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Joanie Clothing
Santo Button-down Tea Dress
£69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Joanie Clothing
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Bungalow Popover Dress
BUY
$69.50
$128.00
J.Crew
Ciao Lucia
Gianluca Dress
BUY
$345.00
Ciao Lucia
Dôen
Quinn Dress
BUY
$258.00
Dôen
Cupshe
Ditsy Floral Print Milkmaid Dress
BUY
$31.99
Cupshe
More from Joanie Clothing
Joanie Clothing
Beryl Teddy Bear Fleece Coat - Leopard Print
BUY
$89.40
$149.00
Joanie Clothing
Joanie Clothing
Golightly Nighttime Cloud Print Eye Mask
BUY
£15.00
Joanie Clothing
Joanie Clothing
Bellisima Velvet Ruffle Mini Dress - Scarlet
BUY
£39.00
£65.00
Joanie Clothing
More from Dresses
J.Crew
Bungalow Popover Dress
BUY
$69.50
$128.00
J.Crew
Ciao Lucia
Gianluca Dress
BUY
$345.00
Ciao Lucia
Dôen
Quinn Dress
BUY
$258.00
Dôen
Cupshe
Ditsy Floral Print Milkmaid Dress
BUY
$31.99
Cupshe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted