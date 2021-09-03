Zassenhaus

Santiago Coffee Mill Grinder Beech Wood

$130.00 $101.75

Buy Now Review It

CARBON STEEL GRINDING MECHANISM: Serious coffee enthusiasts demand a serious coffee mill. Zassenhaus mills make grinding your own fresh beans for that perfect delicious cup of coffee quick and easy. This hand coffee grinder features a durable German made, conical burr grinding mechanism that is made of high grade, hardened steel to provide years of faithful service. TRADITIONAL LAP MILL: Simply pour whole coffee beans into the top compartment, and move the adjustment knob below the crank for a finer or coarser grind. Then, in a seated position, place the mill in your lap between your thighs. The narrow form and curved sides provide ultimate stability and grinding comfort. Of course, you may also place this manual coffee grinder on the counter to grind too. COLD GRIND FOR EXTRA FLAVOR: Cold grinding your own fresh coffee beans is the hottest trend! With this hand crank coffee grinder, the delicate aroma of every bean is preserved thanks to no increase in heat as you grind. And with the ability to grind as fine as a Turkish grind, the Santiago offers the highest standard in functionality and milling excellence. DESIGN FEATURES: With an ergonomically designed hand crank and a sturdy carbon steel grinding mechanism that is made in Germany, this coffee grinder makes quick, easy work of grinding coffee beans. It is constructed of beautiful beechwood and features a drawer to collect coffee grounds for easy removal. It measures 8.25” x 3.5” x 8”. ZASSENHAUS TRADITION: Founded in 1867 as an export store for small steel goods and tools, Zassenhaus has become the epitome of high quality spice and coffee mills. They know that enjoyment and quality of life are more related to the kitchen and cooking than almost anything else. That's why Zassenhaus combines classic, timeless styles with reliable functionality and innovative design.