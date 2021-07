Marle

Santi Jumper

$380.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Undone

The Santi Jumper by New Zealand label Marle is an essential, throw on knit. This boxy jumper features a drop shoulder sleeve, v-neckline, two slits at each side with rib detail along its edging and is made out of a luxuriously soft, Oeko-Tex certified cashmere.