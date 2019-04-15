Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Lulus

Santana Wedge Knotted Cork Sandals

$33.00
At Lulu
3.25" cork wedge heel. Lightly cushioned insole. Rubber sole has nonskid markings. All vegan friendly, man made materials. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
Wedges Are Back And We Are Here For It
by Emily Ruane