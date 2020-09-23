United States
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Santal Noir Candle
$35.00
At Verishop
Description: A luxurious fragrance inspired by nature's bounty, Hinoki Cypress floats above a rich heart of cedar and pine and over a warm base of vetiver and sandalwood. Evoking the sultry masculinity of earth and wood, these hand-poured candles in black matte glass glow gracefully and beautifully for a sensually tranquil experience in any room in the house. 10 oz 3" x 4" Hand-poured 70-hour burn time