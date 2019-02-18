Frédéric Malle

Santal Cardamome Scented Candle

Santal Cardamome scented candle from the Frederic Malle collection. This candle demonstrates the perfect harmony of sandalwood and cardamom, discovered by Frederic Malle and Dominique Ropion while researching the restitution of sandalwood. Its sober richness and majesty completely seduced them and they decided to offer it, without any additional changes, in its raw and poetic beauty. Presented in a chic, red tinted glass jar. Following the success of Editions de Parfums, Frédéric Malle has created a collection of home fragrances. He has worked with perfumers who specialise in fine fragrances to create home scents aimed to become an integral part of your home.