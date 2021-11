Le Labo

One of the Liberty London beauty hall greats, Le Labo's Santal 33 eau de parfum is an iconic scent that maintains its exceptional power to stand out in a crowd. A timeless and transcendent depiction of the American West, it fuses rich smoky wood alloy, spices and leather with sweeter notes of iris and violet to create an addictive unisex scent that is both comforting and unforgettable.