Le Labo

Santal 33

$406.00

At Mecca

The MECCA view: An intoxicating unisex fragrance that blends wood, spices and leather. Warm, musky and addictive, Le Labo’s cult scent encapsulates the rugged fantasy of the American West. Fragrance notes: Australian sandalwood, cedarwood, leather, cardamon, iris, and musk. Made without: Animal products. Paraben and sulphate free Pair it with: Le Labo Santal 33 Liquid Balm Le Labo Santal 33 Body Lotion Le Labo Santal 26 Candle From the shop floor: “Just a warning, this will become your new favourite fragrance. It’s an iconic scent that is confident and addictive.” – Holly, Fragrance Specialist at MECCA Bondi. Corporate gifting note: Individual items will not be wrapped. If you would like this product gift wrapped, or for orders over $2000, please contact our Customer Service team.