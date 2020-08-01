Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Le Labo
Santal 26 Set Of 3 Concrete Votives
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A set of votive candles presented in concrete vessels fills your home with warm and sophisticated scent.
Need a few alternatives?
PF Candle Co.
Teakwood & Tobacco
$16.00
from
PF Candle Co.
BUY
Homesick Candles
Beach Cottage Candle
$34.00
from
Homesick Candles
BUY
Alexandra Winbush
September Sixth Candle
$25.00
from
Alexandra Winbush
BUY
Calm Down Caren
Golden Girls Prayer Candle
$20.00
from
Coming Soon
BUY
More from Le Labo
Le Labo
Bergamote 22
C$331.00
from
Le Labo
BUY
Le Labo
Thé Noir 29 Body Lotion
C$84.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Le Labo
Thé Noir 29 Body Lotion
$70.00
from
Le Labo
BUY
Le Labo
Thé Noir 29 Shower Gel
$55.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Décor
Aelfie
Blue Checkmate Shag Rug
$145.00
from
Aelfie
BUY
Jonathan Adler
Edie Collection Area Rug
$108.23
from
Amazon
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Ivory Diamond Wool Shag
$349.98
$314.98
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Influences
Rattan Singapore Pendant Light
£180.49
from
Trouva
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted