Born

Santa Rosa

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Born

Beautifully crafted in soft-to-the-touch leathers and suede, our Santa Rosa criss-cross slingback is a flattering, go-anywhere sandal with endless versatility. Soft hand-finished leather or suede leather upper Breathable soft fabric suede and leather combination lining Soft leather covered footbed with arch support and extra foam for added comfort Cork infused midsole High-traction flexible lightweight saw tooth rubber outsole Adjustable buckle feature and outsole color matched to the upper Opanka hand crafted construction Heel Height: 3/4 Inch