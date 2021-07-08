Marysia

Santa Monica Scalloped-edged Bikini Briefs

$135.00

MARYSIA offers a striking light green iteration of the signature Santa Monica briefs, named after LA's famous beachfront city. Made from basketweave-effect jersey with a touch of stretch, they feature a flattering high-rise waist and hand-cut scalloped edges. Shown here with: Marysia Palm Springs scalloped-edged bikini top, Lisa Marie Fernandez Belted linen cropped straight-leg trousers, Álvaro Alberta leather slide sandals, Mark Cross Murphy leather-trimmed raffia bag, Alighieri Leo gold-plated necklace and Jil Sander Gold-plated sterling-silver ring Product number: 1374429