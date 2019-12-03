Pottery Barn

Santa Family Pajamas Collection

$69.50 $41.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pottery Barn Kids

Make the countdown to Christmas all the more cozy. Featuring a vintage-inspired print of Santa and his reindeer, this comfy set includes a button-up top and elastic waistband bottoms so the whole family can match on Christmas day for cozy, picture-perfect moments. DETAILS THAT MATTER One-piece, kid's and adult tight fit pajamas all features ribbed collar and cuffs on the sleeves and ankles. Pants have an elastic waistband. One-piece features snap button closure which runs along inseam; adult flannel pajamas feature a button-front top. Kid's nightgown has button closure on top and collar. Tight knit pajamas are all made of 100% cotton knit. A cotton weave is a tightly woven weave, which gives the fabric a soft finish while providing durability and ultimate breathability. Adult flannel pajamas and Kid's nightgowns are made of 100% polyester flannel. Flannel is a loosely knit fabric and is known for its softness and warmth. Tight fit pajamas are all yarn-dyed – Fibers are treated individually with environmentally safe dyes before weaving to offer vibrant, lasting colors. KEY PRODUCT POINTS Pottery Barn Kids exclusive. Pajamas and one-piece are available separately. Meets all children's sleepwear requirements and is flame-resistant. Machine wash. Imported. SIZE CHARTS Nursery and Kids Unisex Sizes: See size chart. Adult Tight Fit and Flannel Pajamas: Unisex Size: XS: Chest 34"-36"; Waist 27"-28"; Hip: 36"-37" S: Chest 36"-38"; Waist 28"-31"; Hip: 37"-40" M: Chest 38"-41"; Waist 31"-34"; Hip: 40"-43" L: Chest 41"-45"; Waist 34"-38"; Hip: 43"-46" XL: Chest 45"-49"; Waist 42"-46"; Hip: 50"-52"