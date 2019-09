Marysia

Santa Barbara Scallop-edged Bikini Top

£120.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Marysia is adored for eschewing expected cuts and prints. This black Santa Barbara bikini top is crafted from basketweave-effect textured stretch fabric for a contemporary one-shoulder silhouette that's outlined in flawlessly scalloped edges. Embrace the full look with the matching briefs.