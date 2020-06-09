United States
Marysia
Santa Barbara Embellished One-shoulder Scalloped Stretch-crepe Swimsuit
$379.00
At Net-A-Porter
Inspired by the romanticism of the Greek islands, Marysia's Resort '20 collection features a number of references to the Mediterranean. The single shoulder of this 'Santa Barbara' swimsuit is embellished with a red acetate flower - a nod to the archipelago's climbing bougainvillea. It's cut from the label’s signature stretch-crepe in a 'Coconut' hue - the basketweave texture is so flattering.Wear it with: [Zimmermann Sunglasses ].
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All
Zephyr Wrap Underwire High Waist Bikini
$126.00$52.80
fromSwimsuits For All
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All
Scorcher Cup Sized One Piece Swimsuit
$155.00$74.40
fromSwimsuits For All