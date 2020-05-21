Niod

Sanskrit Saponins Cleanser

Purify the complexion with the NIOD Sanskrit Saponins Cleanser; a pH balanced balm that meets the daily needs of all skin types. The intense balm is fortified with highly-concentrated, unrefined Ayurvedic plant surfactants and boasts no purified or synthetic surfactants, oils or micellar technologies. The viscous formula is an intelligent suspension of amino acid Lysine in saponins from Ayurvedic plants. Targeting all forms of build-up, the cleansing balm works to eliminate excess oil and impurities in order to target blemishes and congestion. The Sanskrit Saponins Cleanser offers deep and thorough cleansing action for the complexion, leaving skin visibly pore-free, healthy and radiant. Free from alcohol, oil, silicones, sulphates and cruelty. Suitable for vegans.