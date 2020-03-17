Niod

Sanskrit Saponins

NIOD's 'yešti' collection combines ancient knowledge of Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine with the most effective modern skincare innovations. 'Sanskrit Saponins' is an intense face cleansing balm developed from highly concentrated, unrefined plants Shikakai and Sapindus Mukorossi to clear your pores of dead cells, oil and dirt without peeling or drying. It's highly effective, yet gentle enough to preserve the skin's natural balance. With frequent use it will reduce build-up, congestion and banish blemishes.