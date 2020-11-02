The Sill

Sansevieria Moonshine

Details The Sansevieria Moonshine is a variety of snake plant popular for its succulent characteristics, compact shape, and unique silvery green foliage. A multitasker, the snake plant purifies indoor air by removing toxins such as formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene. This plant is a beautiful addition to any bedroom or living space. It is available with your choice of Hyde or Grant terracotta planter. Arrives in a nursery grow pot nestled inside our ceramic planter.