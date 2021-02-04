Andover Mills

Product Overview Assembled Define a space to study even if you’re short on square footage with this fold-away floating desk. Made from wood with a neutral laminate finish, this petite piece measures just 17'' H x 21'' W x 4'' D overall, and it features a convenient magnetic closure that keeps it secured up against the wall to save space when it’s not in use. Since you install it yourself, you can decide whether to mount this design at sitting or standing height. The manufacturer backs this product with a one-year warranty. Features Includes dual pen holder and large pocket for folders, charts, envelopes and supplies Laminate back and desk surfaces Can be positioned for sit-down or stand-up use Extra strong magnetic closure to keep it tightly closed and deluxe chrome braking hinges for soft opening Must be mounted to studs with included heavy-duty mounting hardware Locks: No Product Details Top Material: Manufactured Wood Base Material: Manufactured Wood Adult Assembly Required: No