Urban Outfitters

Sanna Plastic Chair

$109.00 $87.20

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 65313553; Color Code: 038 Bring a pop of color to your space with this contemporary-inspired plastic chair. Crafted with molded plastic, this chair features smooth, curving lines all around. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - Assembly required - instructions and hardware included - Metal, plastic - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 18.7"l x 20.2"w x 32.5"h - Seat dimensions: 16.5"l x 16.5"w x 17”h - Leg height: 16.5” - Clearance: 16” - Weight: 7.7 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 21.3"l x 19.7"w x 18.5"h - Shipping package weight: 11.7 lbs