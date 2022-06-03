Urban Outfitters

Sanna Chair

$899.00 $809.10

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 67104976; Color Code: 009 Cuddle up in the chicest way with this western-inspired chair. Printed by hand, each Black Multi chair may vary slightly from piece to piece. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - Upholstered accent chair from our Sanna Collection - Luxe velvet feel - Our printed style is crafted by hand for a unique finish Content + Care - Polyester, mango wood - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 32”l x 30.5”w x 30”h - Interior seat dimensions: 25”l x 25”w x 3.5”h - Seat height: 24.5” - Leg height/clearance: 10.5” - Weight: 44 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 36”l x 35”w x 30”h - Shipping package weight: 59.52 lbs