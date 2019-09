Rachel Antonoff

Sandy Midi Wrap Sash Dress - Multi Polka Dot

$328.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lisa Says Gah

The trusty polka dot is back and better than ever in this midi wrap dress. Comfortably fitted and perpetually flattering, this dress is an easy yes for all those grad and garden parties just around the corner. Don't be caught off guard. Pair with black slides and a big hat.