Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
Ikea

Sandvilan Bath Towel, Blue, Multicolor

$12.99
At Ikea
IKEA - SANDVILAN, Bath towel, The decorative pattern is visible on both sides, with inverted colors, as the towel is jacquard woven.A soft cotton absorbant towel.A
Featured in 1 story
The Most Vibrant Pieces From Ikea's New Collection
by Olivia Harrison