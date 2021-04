Sandpiper

Sandpiper Aluminum Dining Table

$889.99 $599.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Bring the relaxed aesthetic of modern farmhouse design outdoors with this dining table. Finished with a creamy white base and a wood-look top, its rust-proof aluminum frame ensures carefree living with an easy-breezy appeal. Comfy, casual and absolutely on trend, it's perfect for use inside or out.