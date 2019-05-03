Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Joss & Main
Sandon Upholstered Accent Chair
$304.99
$228.74
Buy Now
Review It
At Joss & Main
Featuring a hardwood birch inner frame and iron legs this dining chair is durable, stable, and strong allowing it to functionally accent your home for years to come.
Featured in 1 story
12 Colors You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Summer
by
Cait Munro
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Christene Barberich x The Inside
Cocktail Chair
$399.00
from
The Inside
BUY
DETAILS
Rivet
Farr Lotus Accent Chair, Canary
$549.00
$466.65
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
TOV Furniture
Sullivan Armchair
$675.00
$389.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Modway
Mid-century Modern Lounge Chair
$339.24
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Joss & Main
DETAILS
Joss & Main
Caspian Hand-woven Terra Area Rug
$129.00
$55.99
from
Joss & Main
BUY
DETAILS
Joss & Main
'teal Tie Dye' Graphic Art Print On Canvas
$84.99
from
Joss & Main
BUY
DETAILS
Joss & Main
Rae Pouf
$116.99
$71.99
from
Joss & Main
BUY
DETAILS
Joss & Main
Hofmann Loveseat
$499.99
$245.99
from
Joss & Main
BUY
More from Furniture
DETAILS
All Modern
Chelsea Sofa
$1200.90
$749.90
from
All Modern
BUY
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Medallion Print Loveseat
$499.99
$249.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Charlie Velvet Arm Chair
$199.00
$83.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted