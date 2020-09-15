Red Barrel Studio

Sander Foldout Floating Desk

Upgrade your living room, bedroom, study, or office with this compact wall-mounted desk. Made from premium solid wood with a protective covering, this clean-lined, elegant piece can effortlessly blend with any existing decors. Featuring a folding desktop, lots of open shelves, and an additional bottom drawer, this floating desk combines the functions of storage and working while occupying little space. Don’t hesitate to buy such a smart functional floating desk.