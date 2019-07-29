Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Ikea

Sandared Pouffe

$49.99
At Ikea
This soft and beautiful pouffe can be used as an ottoman or extra seat. It is available in three sizes with knitted covers in different colors and patterns perfect on their own or together!
Featured in 1 story
Ikea's 2020 Catalog Is A Decor Trend Style Guide
by Michelle Santiago...