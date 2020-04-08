Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
The Art of Shaving
Sandalwood Aftershave Balm
C$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shoppers Drug Mart
More from The Art of Shaving
The Art of Shaving
Sandalwood Full Size Kit With Synthetic Shaving Brush
$95.00
from
The Art Of Shaving
BUY
The Art of Shaving
Travel Size Starter Kit & Bag
$30.00
$25.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
The Art of Shaving
Sandalwood Pre-shave Oil
$21.49
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted