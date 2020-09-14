Sand & Sky

Tasmanian Spring Water Splash Serum

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Powered by Tasmanian Spring Water and Sea Kelp, this ultra-hydrating serum quenches dull, thirsty skin for smooth, radiant results. Strengthen and fortify the skin with pure Tasmanian Spring Water, enriched with calcium, magnesium and other essential minerals. Coupled with Bifida ferment, the BFF of sensitive skin, Splash Serum works to safeguard your skin against inflammation and strengthen your skin barrier. SAND & SKY's 2-type Hyaluronic Acid Complex keeps skin plump and soft, binding moisture deep within the skin. Fermented Sea Kelp restores smooth and youthful skin, protecting the building blocks of healthy skin, helping the skin to fight signs of ageing. Key Benefits: STRENGTHEN with Tasmanian Spring Water. Enriched with calcium, magnesium and other essential minerals, Tasmanian Spring Water helps to fortify your skin. Probiotic Bifida ferment strengthens your skin barrier, reducing inflammation and dryness. HYDRATE with Hyaluronic Acid. This moisture-binding molecule delivers continuous hydration. With a visible plumping effect, it boosts moisture retention, blurs fine lines, and improves skin elasticity. SMOOTH with Fermented Sea Kelp. Inhibiting key enzymes responsible for wrinkles and loss of elasticity, it enhance skin repair and protects the building blocks for healthy skin.