Sand + Fog

Sand + Paws Scented Candle – Pumpkin Spice

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

PET HOUSEHOLD: Sand + Paws candles will neutralize and deodorize strong pet odors in your home. Cat Litter odor or Dog Fart smells will get eliminated. LEAD-FREE WICKS: Our scented candles are made with multiple 100% Cotton Lead-Free wicks for clean and even burning. Long Lasting Scents: Our 12 oz candles burn for approximately 36 hours filling your home with your favorite scents using essential oils. HOME DECOR: We feature beautiful artwork on our lids. Our glass vessels will complement your home decor and can also be repurposed and reused along with our lids once you’ve finished burning your candle. The beautiful and thoughtful design of our candles will have you placing them prominently in your living room, kitchen, bathroom, or home office. Not only will it look great, it will eliminate pet odors and smell great, too. GIFT CANDLES: These candles will make the perfect gift for all pet parents, a friend, loved one, family member or a gift to yourself for any and all occasions. Top notes: nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar, Middle notes: cinnamon leaf and Tonka bean, Base notes: vanilla, chocolate and musk