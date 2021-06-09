CGear Multimats

Sand-free Beach Umbrella

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At REI

Offers the protection of a tent with the open-air feel of a traditional umbrella, thanks to a nearly 8 ft. canopy, 2 windows and patented sand-free technology sidewalls Patented sand-free tech uses a high-density double-layer weave that allows sand, dirt and dust to fall through the fabric without coming back up In addition to providing shade, the canopy features a waterproof membrane to help keep you dry in sudden showers Easy to set up and easy to take down, the Sand-Free beach umbrella comes with 4 pegs to keep it tied down in windy conditions Foldable design collapses quickly and easily to fit the included carry bag