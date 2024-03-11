Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Sézane
Samuel Ring
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sézane
Need a few alternatives?
Sézane
Samuel Ring
BUY
$95.00
Sézane
Quince
14k Gold Circle Ring
BUY
$89.90
Quince
Oradina
Icon Heart Ring
BUY
$336.00
$395.00
Oradina
Oradina
Echelon Ring
BUY
$336.00
$395.00
Oradina
More from Sézane
Sézane
Gavi Trousers
BUY
$175.00
Sézane
Sézane
Marena Jacket
BUY
$215.00
Sézane
Sézane
Rodriguo Trousers
BUY
$175.00
Sézane
Sézane
Michele Jacket
BUY
$230.00
Sézane
More from Rings
Sézane
Theresa Ring
BUY
$95.00
Sézane
Sézane
Samuel Ring
BUY
$95.00
Sézane
Mejuri x Ganni
Clover Wrap Ring
BUY
$148.00
Mejuri
James Allen
14k Yellow Gold Hexagon Signet Ring
BUY
$350.00
James Allen
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted