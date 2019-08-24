Q Contrast Plus: Experience dramatic depth with incredibly deep blacks and an anti-reflective screen.
Q HDR Elite: Step up to Elite class HDR with the power to reveal stunning details and in-depth vibrant colors.
Q Style Elite: Designed to achieve aesthetic excellence by minimizing wires and mounting flush to the wall as a picture.*
Ambient Mode: With our new Ambient Mode, you can elevate your living room with decorative content, useful information, your own photos, and even some background music. You won’t notice the TV on the wall as it blends perfectly with your décor.
Smart TV with Bixby Voice: A revolutionary way to help find streaming and live TV shows with a universal guide, OneRemote and voice assistance.
A blend of style and performance, the Q7 mounts flush to the wall. One thin cable attaches all of your components. Q Color and an anti-glare screen make the Q7 genius. *Mount sold separately.