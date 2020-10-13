Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A – 8″ Display – 32gb Storage (2019)

$117.99 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Compact metal design. The Galaxy Tab A 8.0" is designed with a minimized bezel, giving you more room to view your favorite content in a slim, comfortable form. The premium metallic finish and lightweight design make it easy to use around the house or on the go. Entertainment ready. An 8.0" display immerses you in content, and dual speakers deliver spacious surround sound.Binge-ready battery. Browse, watch or shop up to 13 hours on a full charge².Capture and connect. Video chat with friends and family using the front camera and create and capture crisp photos with autofocus on the 8MP rear camera.Room for everything. Keep all your favorite stuff close at hand—songs, photos, videos and more—with 32GB internal memory and up to an extra 512GB of expandable memory with external microSD card¹.Micro-USB input to connect to other devices and share content.Includes: Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (latest generation model), AC adapter charger with Micro-USB input, Owner's Manual.¹MicroSD card sold separately.²Battery power consumption depends on usage patterns. Results may vary.