Samsung

75-inch Class Qled 4k The Frame Ls03b Series

$2997.99 $1997.99

Buy Now Review It

HANDPICKED BY AMAZON: They did the research so you don’t have to. ART MODE: Enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV; Just switch on Art Mode; When the TV’s off, The Frame becomes a display of your art collection, thanks to the built-in motion sensor; Show off your own photos and art or from Samsung’s Art Store QLED 4K TV W/ 100% COLOR VOLUME: Bask in a billion shades of brilliant color at 100% Color Volume; Quantum Dot technology brings you a gorgeous picture by transforming light into vivid color that stays true for bold detail, even as the scene brightens ANTI-REFLECTION W/ MATTE DISPLAY: Now what's on your screen can look as good in the morning as it does at night with the lights on; Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display Film limits light distraction by reducing glare SLIM-FIT WALL MOUNT INCLUDED: Hang The Frame flush against the wall to look like the real thing with the Slim Fit Wall Mount; Even more, limit the cable clutter to just One Invisible Connection cable that goes to the Slim One Connect box to keep all eyes on what’s on actual display CUSTOMIZABLE BEZEL: Complement your style with the Customizable Bezel for The Frame; Pick the bezel type and color to fit you home décor, and simply snap it on; It’s magnetic making it easy to change when the mood or inspiration strikes. QUANTUM HDR: Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast; With an impressive spectrum that deepens blacks and brightens whites, you’ll finally see the details in the Hollywood movies and shows with HDR ART STORE: Bring artwork from world famous galleries and museums into your living room; With a subscription to Samsung’s Art Store, you have unlimited access to a library of over 1,400 new and classic pieces of art from established and emerging artists Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume** with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Customize The Frame with a stylish bezel**** to fit your décor and hang it flush against the wall to look just like the real thing. Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. Bring artwork from world famous galleries and museums into your living room.* Exhibit your own photography, family portraits and other memories. Simply upload and enjoy. With Motion Sensor, you can set up your art to display when you’re in the room and turn off when you’re not.***** Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen. *Art store fees apply for subscription service. **QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCIP3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. ***A small gap between the wall and TV may occur if wall is not 100% flat or is constructed off-angle to the floor or if installed incorrectly. ****Bezels sold separately. Beveled style is only available for 65" and 55". *****Motion Sensor operates only in Art Mode. Performance may vary depending on the lighting condition.