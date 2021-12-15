Incausa

This White Sage is sustainably harvested in California by a family-owned farm who have found a livelihood because of this trade. This perennial plant grows year-round and is never pulled or plucked from the ground, only the branches and leaves are taken to ensure its harvest bounty for the next season and to allow for regenerative growth. This Palo Santo is harvested sustainably in Piura, Peru and is regulated by INRENA (National Institute of Natural Resources). INRENA regulates who can engage in harvesting and commercialization of Palo Salto in Peru ensuring that this Palo Santo is benefitting the small communities that it comes from and ensuring the trees and forests are being consciously managed. Incausa's team in Brooklyn, NY captures all the offscourings from Sage, Woods, & Resins that fall during their handling and production to recycle and produce more incense.