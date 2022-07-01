AllSaints

Sammie Linen Blend Blazer

$329.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllSaints

Blazers are for every season. The Sammie is crafted from a textured cotton and linen-blend fabric. The double breasted shape features a peak lapel and two chest pockets. It's relaxed, this is summer tailoring. Button closure Collar Double breasted Peak lapel Flap jet pockets Button cuffs Back vent One internal pocket Partially lined Bound internal seams Recycled lining Model is 5'11"/180cm and is wearing size US 6 ALLSAINTS cotton products support more sustainable cotton farming. Better Cotton is sourced via a system of Mass Balance - find out more Relaxed fit Shell: 55% cotton, 45% linen Lining: 100% recycled polyester Dry clean only