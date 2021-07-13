Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
The Citizenry
Samira Rug – Tobacco – 6′ X 9′
$1215.00
$975.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Citizenry
Go on, kick off your shoes – this rug’s plush weave makes it the perfect cozy layer for any room.
More from The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Lokon Cane Headboard
BUY
$350.00
$495.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Organic Plush Bath Towel Sets
BUY
$115.00
$135.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Organic Turkish Cotton Duvet Cover
BUY
$150.00
$235.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Stonewashed Linen Fitted Sheet - Blush
BUY
$80.00
$135.00
The Citizenry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted