Samira Flat Sandal
$595.00
Select Size
36
37
37,5
38
38,5
39
40
Description
Featuring an ankle wrap design and tie closure, this pair of Samira sandals frames the foot with an toe strap secured by a silver tone metal ring.
Details
100% Cow Leather
20MM Heel
SHS9T583FDRBLACK
Shipping & Returns
We ship worldwide. Complimentary ground shipping for orders within the United States, and complimentary express shipping for international orders over $650. More Information. Free returns within 14 days of delivery. Buy online and pick up in our New York or Los Angeles store.
Share
Contact Us
clientservices@31philliplim.com+1 213-429-7864
Monday - Friday, 9am - 6pm EST