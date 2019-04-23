Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
3.1 Phillip Lim

Samira Flat Sandal

$595.00
At 3.1 Phillip Lim
Samira Flat Sandal $595.00 Select Size 36 37 37,5 38 38,5 39 40 Description Featuring an ankle wrap design and tie closure, this pair of Samira sandals frames the foot with an toe strap secured by a silver tone metal ring. Details 100% Cow Leather 20MM Heel SHS9T583FDRBLACK Shipping & Returns We ship worldwide. Complimentary ground shipping for orders within the United States, and complimentary express shipping for international orders over $650. More Information. Free returns within 14 days of delivery. Buy online and pick up in our New York or Los Angeles store. Share Contact Us clientservices@31philliplim.com+1 213-429-7864 Monday - Friday, 9am - 6pm EST
Featured in 1 story
20 Lace Up Flats To Shop Right Now
by Michelle Li