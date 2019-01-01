Sol de Janeiro

Samba Mama Coco Cabana Trio

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A special edition, Brazilian-style Mothers Day gift offering a delicious trio of body-loving cream, fragrance mist, and hand cream.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Pores, Dryness, and Dullness and Uneven TextureHighlighted Ingredients:- Fermented Sugar: Draws moisture from the air and when applied to skin soaks it up. - Coconut Oil: Melts easily into skin to soften, condition,n and transform skin into its most luscious.- Cupuau Butter: Helps to lock in moisture and restore skins elasticity. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and uses recycled packaging. What Else You Need to Know: This Samba Mama collection is full of love and life and celebrates moms with a pampering trio of body cream, body fragrance mist, and hand lotion in the luscious scent of Coco Cabana Cheirosa 39blended with notes of toasted coconut, creamy caramel, and buttery praline. Layer all three body treats for a super lasting and totally tempting fragrance experience that goes to new heights in coco-lusciousness.This Set Contains:- 2.5 oz/ 75 mL Coco Cabana Cream - 1.7 oz/ 50 mL Coco Cabana Hand Cream - 3.04 oz/ 90 mL Coco Cabana Body Fragrance Mist Clinical Results: In clinical tests using Coco Cabana Cream after 24 hours: -100% of users experienced increased moisturization