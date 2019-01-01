Sol de Janeiro
Samba Mama Coco Cabana Trio
$42.00
At Sephora
A special edition, Brazilian-style Mothers Day gift offering a delicious trio of body-loving cream, fragrance mist, and hand cream.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Pores, Dryness, and Dullness and Uneven TextureHighlighted Ingredients:- Fermented Sugar: Draws moisture from the air and when applied to skin soaks it up. - Coconut Oil: Melts easily into skin to soften, condition,n and transform skin into its most luscious.- Cupuau Butter: Helps to lock in moisture and restore skins elasticity. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and uses recycled packaging. What Else You Need to Know: This Samba Mama collection is full of love and life and celebrates moms with a pampering trio of body cream, body fragrance mist, and hand lotion in the luscious scent of Coco Cabana Cheirosa 39blended with notes of toasted coconut, creamy caramel, and buttery praline. Layer all three body treats for a super lasting and totally tempting fragrance experience that goes to new heights in coco-lusciousness.This Set Contains:- 2.5 oz/ 75 mL Coco Cabana Cream - 1.7 oz/ 50 mL Coco Cabana Hand Cream - 3.04 oz/ 90 mL Coco Cabana Body Fragrance Mist Clinical Results: In clinical tests using Coco Cabana Cream after 24 hours: -100% of users experienced increased moisturization